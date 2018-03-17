Gust of wind tips over a semitrailer on a Kansas highway, police video shows

A semitrailer overturned on a highway in Kansas due to a strong gust of wind, according to a Kansas Highway Patrol trooper.
Trooper Michael Racy tweeted dashcam footage of the incident on Friday, writing that no one was injured.
He also added: "#kansaswind." The tweeted video has been viewed more than 19,000 times.
The semi appears to be cruising smoothly along U.S. 283 south of Dodge City when the trailer begins to tip, leading the tractor to overturn as well.
Some expressed shock on Twitter that the wind could be so powerful.
"Don't take much when your 65 feet long with flat land around you," wrote one person.
