Kansas school staff save limp skunk with plastic lid around its neck

To the surprise of students and faculty of a Kansas nursing school, a little furry "patient" crawled up to their door in clear distress.
A foul odor filled the air.
The skunk was fighting to be freed from a plastic lid stuck around its neck on Tuesday, and Pittsburg State University came to the rescue. Photos have been shared hundreds of times on social media.
There to witness the ordeal was Cheryl Giefer, director of the school's Irene Ransom Bradley School of Nursing. Giefer thinks the animal was struggling outside McPherson Hall for about 45 minutes. The plastic around the skunk's neck appeared to be from an ice cream cup lid.
"He was fighting and fighting and he would choke himself," Giefer said. "He would have died. He was limp." Giefer estimates the skunk sprayed its scent 10 times.
The nursing school called for help. Equipped with a blanket and gloves, two people arrived to free the skunk: Delia Lister, director of the university's Nature Reach program, and Andrew George, a biology professor.
The skunk was covered with a blanket. George helped hold the skunk in place while Lister cut the plastic off the animal's neck.
Giefer later shared photos showing the skunk's rescue on Facebook.
Lister wrote on Facebook that the skunk was relocated to an undisclosed safe location off campus.
University staff suspect someone may have thrown the lid toward a trash can and missed. As Lister told The Morning Sun, the skunk's rescue serves as a lesson for everyone.
"I hope this post will be a reminder for everyone to PLEASE throw your trash away in the proper trash receptacle!" the Nature Reach director wrote in a Facebook post.
