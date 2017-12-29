Missouri suspect shot wife, then ran her over, police say

Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo.

A Kansas City man has been charged with fatally shooting his estranged wife and running her over with a car.

Thirty-five-year-old Howard Tyrone Neely, of Kansas City, was charged Thursday with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the Dec. 16 killing of Joegina Davis. Bond is set at $250,000. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

Court records say a witness told police he was driving on a south Kansas City road when he saw Davis in the street. The witness said Davis told him that Neely shot and ran her over. She died at a hospital. Relatives told police Neely had abused Davis in the past.

Prosecutors say a shell casing recovered from a September shooting in Kansas City, Kansas, linked Neely to both crimes.

