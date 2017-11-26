Kansas: Feds say all its counties meet air quality standards

Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan.

Kansas says the Environmental Protection Agency has informed the state that all 105 counties in the state meet the most recent ozone standards.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment said in a news release that EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt recently sent a letter to Gov. Sam Brownback saying this is good news for the citizens of Kansas. Pruitt's letter also encouraged the state to continue efforts to maintain air quality that meets the 2015 ground-level ozone standards.

EPA strengthened its standards based on scientific evidence about ozone's effects on public health, particularly for at-risk groups such as children, older adults and people with lung diseases.

Kansas has 20 air monitors across the state.

