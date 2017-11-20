Kansas

Prosecutor: Police shooting video isn't his to release

The Associated Press

November 20, 2017

TOPEKA, Kan.

A Kansas prosecutor says it's not up to his office to allow a public viewing of body camera footage of the fatal police shooting of a black man unless a court proceeding makes the video part of the public record.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay says the video could "affect people's opinions" of the September shooting of Dominique White in a Topeka park.

The family's attorney, Gillian Cassell-Stiga, says the city of Topeka had agreed to privately show the footage to White's parents before saying they couldn't. The city cited a Kansas law that allows only heirs and executors access.

City spokeswoman Molly Hadfield says officials are working with White's family to get an executor in place who could have access to the video.

