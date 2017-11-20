Kansas

FBI: 3 suspects wounded after van rammed police vehicles

The Associated Press

November 20, 2017 08:18 AM

KANSAS CITY, Kan.

Court records show that officers shot and wounded three suspects earlier this month in Kansas City, Kansas, after the suspects desperately tried to escape.

The Kansas City Star reports that police vehicles surrounded the van Nov. 6, and two different drivers then tried to ram their way out. After at least one of the van's occupants raised a firearm, five officers fired on the van. Officers had been following the van after shots were fired. No officers were hurt, and the suspects' injuries were minor.

Twenty-seven-year-old Ernest Jones and 25-year-old Taurez Adams were charged in federal court last week as convicted felons in possession of illegal firearms or ammunition. Jones and two others in the van also are charged in state court with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.

