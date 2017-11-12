Kansas

Kansas child welfare panel to meet amid foster care concerns

The Associated Press

November 12, 2017 5:35 PM

TOPEKA, Kan.

A Kansas legislative task force on child welfare is meeting this week after several legislators raised concerns about how state policies are affecting families.

The Child Welfare Task Force is scheduled to meet Tuesday at the Statehouse. Its agenda includes a look at the court system's role in protecting abused and neglected children.

The task force's meeting comes after a joint legislative budget committee reviewed data from showing that 44,000 people have become ineligible for cash assistance under policies that include work requirements for able-bodied adults.

Meanwhile, the number of children in foster care has grown in recent years, and critics of Republican Gov. Sam Brownback are linking the two trends. The Department for Children and Families contends the social services policies help make welfare recipients self-sufficient.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • How secrecy in Kansas is hurting its citizens

    Kansas may be the most secretive state in the country, a Kansas City Star investigation shows. And it’s only gotten worse under Gov. Sam Brownback.

How secrecy in Kansas is hurting its citizens

How secrecy in Kansas is hurting its citizens 2:37

How secrecy in Kansas is hurting its citizens
This 'suicide curve' is the site of numerous violent crashes 1:33

This 'suicide curve' is the site of numerous violent crashes
State social worker asks father to sign 'gag order' days after his son is killed 11:49

State social worker asks father to sign 'gag order' days after his son is killed

View More Video