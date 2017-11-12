Kansas

Assistant Kansas insurance commissioner forms 2018 campaign

The Associated Press

November 12, 2017 5:33 PM

TOPEKA, Kan.

The Kansas insurance commissioner's chief deputy is interested in running for the top job himself next year.

Assistant Insurance Commissioner Clark Shultz appointed a treasurer last month for a campaign for the Republican nomination. It's a step that allows Shultz to legally accept campaign contributions.

Incumbent Commissioner Ken Selzer has launched a campaign for the Republican nomination for governor next year. His insurance commissioner's campaign fund remains active, however.

Shultz served 17 years in the Kansas House and was Insurance Committee chairman for nine years before being appointed to a vacant Senate seat in 2014.

Shultz ran in 2014 for the Republican nomination for insurance commissioner but finished third in a five-person field led by Selzer.

After Selzer was elected commissioner in November 2014, he named Shultz to his staff.

