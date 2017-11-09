Kansas

US Senate panel endorses prosecutor for judgeship in Kansas

The Associated Press

November 09, 2017 2:38 PM

TOPEKA, Kan.

The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee has endorsed a prosecutor's nomination for a federal judgeship in Kansas.

The committee's vote Thursday was 19-1 on President Donald Trump's nomination of Holly Lou Teeter of Lenexa. The 38-year-old Teeter is an assistant U.S. attorney for western Missouri and previously clerked for two federal judges in the Kansas City area.

The committee's action sends Teeter's nomination to the full Senate.

The vote came two days after an American Bar Association committee rated Teeter as "not qualified." An ABA publication said its committee generally believes a nominee should have at least 12 years of legal experience. Teeter has 11.5 years of experience.

Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut called the standard "arbitrary." The only no vote came from Democratic Sen. Mazie Hirono of Hawaii.

