Kansas welfare chief retiring amid scrutiny of foster care

FILE - In this July 27, 2016, file photo, Phyllis Gilmore, secretary of the Department for Children and Families, answers questions at a committee meeting in Topeka, Kan. Gilmore plans to retire Dec. 1, 2017. Republican Gov. Sam Brownback's office announced Gilmore's retirement Friday, Nov. 3, 2017, and said her nearly six-year tenure had "transformed" the department to combat childhood poverty and help poor and disabled adults. The Topeka Capital-Journal via AP Emily DeShazer