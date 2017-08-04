Update: Giant mistakes fixed on water tower at WSU

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:35 Watch Megan Day win on "Chopped Grill Masters" Pause 0:13 Giant typos on Wichita State water tower 2:41 Missouri River tour stresses the importance of abundant clean water 6:46 Beer Hour with Urban League President/CEO Gwen Grant 2:05 KU Cancer Center announces National Cancer Institute designation renewal 2:02 NAACP issues travel advisory for Missouri 2:05 Haunting images inside Metcalf South Mall before it was demolished 2:58 Royals manager Ned Yost always has his bullpen on his mind 1:52 KU's Jerrance Howard on the best part of Rome: 'I just had an amazing spaghetti dish' 1:57 Five things to know about Kansas City's skyrocketing water and sewer bills Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Wichita State University and the city of Wichita had a little fun with the university’s name being misspelled on the campus water tower. (Aug. 4, 2017) jgreen@wichitaeagle.com

Wichita State University and the city of Wichita had a little fun with the university’s name being misspelled on the campus water tower. (Aug. 4, 2017) jgreen@wichitaeagle.com