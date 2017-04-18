Kansas

Man dies in Monday night traffic crash in Lawrence

A 49-year-old man was killed in a Monday night traffic crash in Lawrence.

Lawrence police said that the two-vehicle wreck occurred about 10:40 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of East 15th Street.

When officers arrived, they found the 49-year-old man unconscious inside a Ford Ranger. Officers pulled the man from the vehicle and performed CPR until medical help arrived.

The 23-year-old driver of the other vehicle was flown to a hospital by helicopter. His condition was not known Tuesday.

The identity of the man who died has not been released, and police said the crash remains under investigation.

