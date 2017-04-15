In tragic accident, Kansas mother runs over 6-year-old son, police say

A routine game ended in tragedy for a Mitchell County, Kan. family Thursday.
A 6-year-old boy was killed when a vehicle driven by his mother ran over him, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.
Kay Lynn Lewis was driving home with her two children when, as she often did, she stopped the vehicle to let her children out to run home along a country road outside Beloit, the patrol said.
But Thursday, her youngest son, Nolan Lewis, wasn’t free of the vehicle before it started moving again, said Ben Gardner of the patrol.
Gardner said charges are not expected in the incident, calling it an accident.
“This is a very difficult time for (the family) and for first responders,” he said.
A notice posted by a local funeral home asked that flowers be sent to the family. Funeral services are pending.
