April 11, 2017 11:37 AM

Police: Necropsy shows Kansas police dog killed by suspect

The Associated Press
WICHITA, Kan.

Police in Wichita, Kansas, say a post-mortem examination of a police dog shows that he was fatally shot by a suspect later killed by officers.

A police spokeswoman, Sgt. Nikki Woodrow, said the March 28 necropsy on the 6-year-old Belgian Malinois named Rooster showed that he was shot in a shoulder by a bullet that hit vital organs and exited the animal on the opposite side.

Police have said officers responding to a domestic disturbance March 18 at a mobile home park surrounded a residence before 25-year-old Kevin Perry walked out with a gun in his waistband. Rooster was sent after the suspect to stop him from re-entering the home. That's when gunfire was exchanged, striking both the dog and the man.

Perry later died at a hospital.

