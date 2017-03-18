Man shot to death by police after he shoots, kills police dog

A man was shot to death by police after he shot a police dog at a south Wichita mobile home park Saturday night.
Officers were sent to the Lamp Lighter Mobile Home Park at 2320 E. MacArthur Road shortly before 8 p.m. in response to a disturbance with a weapon, Sgt. Nikki Woodrow said.
When the officers arrived at the mobile home, they saw the suspect exit the residence and then turn around and attempt to go back inside. The officers noticed he had a gun.
A K-9 handler sent a police dog toward the suspect, who shot and killed the dog. An officer shot and wounded the suspect, who later died at the hospital.
“We are all definitely mourning the loss of one of our own,” Woodrow said.
No human officers were injured in the incident, she said.
“Investigators will be working all through the night on this,” Woodrow said.
More information will be released Sunday or Monday.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
