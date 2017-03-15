‘Skimmers’ suspected of stealing financial information at Manhattan, Kan., gas pumps

Two “skimming” devices were found at gas stations in Manhattan, Kan., last week.
The devices attach surreptitiously to credit card readers at the pump and record consumers’ information, such as card numbers and PIN numbers, according to Alexander Robinson, a public information officer with the Riley County Police Department.
The two gas stations affected, both Shell stations, are located at 529 Richards Drive and 430 Fort Riley Blvd., Robinson said.
The Riley County Police Department recovered one device at each station, and the department has recently received multiple calls from victims reporting fraudulent spending from their bank accounts.
“There’s nothing (consumers) can do to prevent it other than possibly going in to pay,” Robinson said, “but even then those machines can be hacked as well.”
Robinson said there are no suspects at this time.
He added that the victims have reported minimal fraudulent spending — in some cases less than $100 — indicating the financial information is being used locally for personal gain rather than being sold.
“It’s not what you’d typically see,” Robinson said, adding that collecting the information and selling it overseas is more common.
The department reported only the two devices recovered at the gas stations, but Robinson cautioned consumers everywhere to be vigilant.
“Check your bank accounts on a regular basis so you can catch fraud when it’s starting and not later down the road when they’ve spent all your money,” Robinson said.
To report fraudulent activity, contact Riley County police dispatch at 785-537-2112 or your local law enforcement agency.
Max Londberg: 816-234-4378, @MaxLondberg
