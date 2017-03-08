Crews continue to battle Kansas wildfires

As large wildfires in Hutchinson, Kan., continue to burn, fire crews work to get them under control. Some residents that have been evacuated are returning.
Jill Toyoshiba The Kansas City Star

Crime

Lawrence police, citizen help suicidal person

Lawrence Police Officer Leo Souders, a 19 year veteran of the department, took quick action in securing a suicidal female subject on the Kansas River bridge, while another arriving officer, Officer John Pien, a 3 year veteran, along with a helpful citizen, pulled the female over the railing.

