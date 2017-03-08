Crews continue to battle Kansas wildfires

The Kansas Supreme Court has given state lawmakers until the end of June to pass a new school funding system that assures adequate education for all students. Bryan Lowry takes a look at what it means.
Sen. Bernie Sanders, the party’s runner-up to Hillary Clinton for the 2016 presidential nomination, delivered the keynote speech for the Kansas Democratic Party’s annual convention Saturday night in Topeka. (Daniel Salazar/The Wichita Eagle/Feb. 25, 2017)
Lawrence Police Officer Leo Souders, a 19 year veteran of the department, took quick action in securing a suicidal female subject on the Kansas River bridge, while another arriving officer, Officer John Pien, a 3 year veteran, along with a helpful citizen, pulled the female over the railing.
Kansas City 4th district Councilwoman Jolie Justice says she hopes the talk of Kansas building an airport is a "wake up call" for folks worried about losing Kansas City International Airport. She says the City plans an intense public engagement about the issue starting in April, with the possibility of a vote on a new terminal in November.
The Kansas City Star reporters had an interview with Governor of Kansas Sam Brownback about his early relationship with U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan, who was Brownback's legislative director when he was in the Senate. Brownback’s supply-side approach to government and economics could travel to Washington in the agenda of House Speaker Paul Ryan.