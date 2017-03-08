Kansas

March 8, 2017 10:04 AM

‘Widespread critical fire weather’ for central, eastern Kansas

By Tim Potter

Above-normal temperatures and winds gusting to 40 mph will create “widespread critical fire weather” for central and east Kansas on Wednesday, the Kansas Forest Service says in an online forecast.

For southwest Kansas, “lighter southeast winds” are expected, the service said.

A small part of northwest Kansas also will see winds making “elevated fire weather” possible, the service said.

An increase in humidity and moisture is expected beginning Thursday.

On Tuesday, state emergency management officials said active fires were reported in these counties: Clark, Cheyenne, Comanche, Ellsworth, Finney, Ford, Hodgeman, Lane, Meade, Ness, Pratt, Pottawatomie, Rawlins, Reno, Rice, Rooks, Russell, Seward, Shawnee, Smith and Stevens.

Drone video shows devastation from Kansas wildfire

Drone footage shows burned fields and a burned out barn and garage near Ashland, Kansas. After the fires swept through, winds started stripping away the topsoil, creating dust storms. (Courtesy video)

A bridge burns near Protection, Kansas

A few miles west of Protection, Kansas a bridge burns. (Oliver Morrison/The Wichita Eagle)

Gov. Sam Brownback comments on Kansas wildfires

