March 7, 2017 9:15 PM

Kansas trooper’s dashcam shows scary moments amid fires

By Julie Mah

Trooper escapes wildfires in north-central Kansas

Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Tod Hileman posted this dashcam video of wildfires near Wilson in north-central Kansas on Monday. He was directing cars and semis on Interstate 70 to turn around. One semi became high-centered in the median, so he urged the driver to get out. They both made it out safety. (Courtesy of Kansas Highway Patrol/Facebook/March 7, 2017)

 

Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Tod Hileman shared a video Tuesday on social media of what he called “one of the most steering wheel gripping moments” he’s had.

He posted the video on his Facebook page and told what happened:

He was directing motorists Monday on Interstate 70 near Wilson in north-central Kansas to turn around, he said, “before they drove into” the raging fires.

One semi became high-centered in the median while trying to turn around, Hileman said in his post. He can be heard in the video urging the semi’s driver to get out. They both made it out safety.

