Thousands evacuated as Reno County fires rage

3:27 Officials assess tornado damage in Oak Grove Pause

2:09 Raw footage: Battling wildfires across southwest Kansas

3:40 Olathe shooting at Austins: From tragedy to words of hope

2:08 Storm damages homes in Leawood

0:52 Raw video: Storm damage in Smithville area

1:09 Storm damages hangars and aircraft in Olathe

0:34 Raw video: Storm damages hangars and aircraft

1:36 Preparations continue for the Big 12 Tournament

1:30 Get to know the Big 12 men's basketball tournament field