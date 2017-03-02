Fire damages bookstore in Aggieville

Kansas City 4th district Councilwoman Jolie Justice says she hopes the talk of Kansas building an airport is a "wake up call" for folks worried about losing Kansas City International Airport. She says the City plans an intense public engagement about the issue starting in April, with the possibility of a vote on a new terminal in November.
The Kansas City Star reporters had an interview with Governor of Kansas Sam Brownback about his early relationship with U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan, who was Brownback's legislative director when he was in the Senate. Brownback’s supply-side approach to government and economics could travel to Washington in the agenda of House Speaker Paul Ryan.
Genell Heimer of Springfield, Mo., hopes someone has answers as to why her mother, dog breeder Lori J. Heimer, was murdered June 25, 2016, in Saline County, Kan. Summer Hogan of Parkville, bought her miniature golden doodle, Yogi, from Lori Heimer.