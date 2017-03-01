Pedestrian struck and killed in Ottawa along Kansas 68

A 34-year-old Houstonia man was struck and killed by a vehicle in Ottawa, Kan., Tuesday night.
Jake Flores was walking on Kansas 68 near Interstate 35 when a 2000 Jaguar struck him.
Flores was transported to Overland Park Regional Medical Center, where he died about two hours later from his injuries.
The four people in the Jaguar were uninjured. Another person walking with Flores was not struck or injured.
The Franklin County Crash Team responded to investigate the accident. The team is comprised of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and Ottawa Police Department.
