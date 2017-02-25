Kansas

February 25, 2017 2:04 PM

Missouri man jailed without bond in Kansas shooting death

The Associated Press
BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan.

A Joplin, Missouri, man is jailed without bond as a suspect in the shooting death of a man at the victim's home in southeast Kansas.

The Cherokee County, Kansas, Sheriff's Department said in a statement Saturday that the body of 22-year-old Tyler Ryan Myers outside of his home Friday night in Baxter Springs.

Investigators arrested a 20-year-old man at the scene on suspicion of voluntary manslaughter. The sheriff's department says formal charges are expected within days.

A 20-year-old woman, also from Joplin, was arrested on suspicion of marijuana distribution and is free on bond.

Related content

Kansas

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Kansas girl appears on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' for Presidents Day

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos