Kansas House committee tables Medicaid expansion

5:21 Retracing the fatal route driven by Yordano Ventura before his Jeep crash Pause

1:24 Waldo homeowners group tries to make amends after man’s arrest

5:07 Defense, prosecutor make their case in closing arguments in Van Note murder trial

1:14 File video: Lisa Irwin reported missing from home

0:08 Surveillance video of car sought in kidnapping and assault of Johnson County deputy

2:48 Family marks five years since Baby Lisa disappeared

11:36 Hear Lamonte McIntyre speaking from prison

1:12 For second straight week, searchers looking for Jessica Runions find a man’s body

1:03 Raul Hernandez says grandson Yordano Ventura 'had no fear'