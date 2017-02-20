Presidential whiz kid from Kansas visits Ellen and talks Trump for Presidents Day

Macey Hensley, the 7-year-old presidential expert from Kansas, made a return trip to “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” for Presidents Day, armed with trivia about the country’s new president.
She got some laughs.
“He’s the oldest president. He’s the first president with no military or political experience,” Macey said of Donald Trump on the show airing at 3 p.m. Monday on ABC.
“He’s the first president to be on the cover of Playboy magazine. And he’s the first president to be in a Pizza Hut commercial.”
DeGeneres laughed. “That’s great. Those are all interesting facts,” she told Macey, who has been a frequent guest on the show over the last couple of years.
Macey, from Council Grove, debuted on the show on Presidents Day in 2015, a confident, self-assured charmer who rattled off trivia about the presidents like a college scholar.
She drew big laughs with this bit of trivia about President John Quincy Adams: “He swam naked in the Potomac!”
Since then, Macey has met presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush because of the show, and has become a spokesgirl for Kansas tourism.
On Monday’s episode, DeGeneres told Macey that some people don’t like the new president and asked whether there were any others in U.S. history who weren’t liked.
“Well, Warren Harding wasn’t liked because, he was considered the worst president because he sent love letters to another lady while he was married,” said Macey, who is laying the groundwork for her own presidency someday.
She told DeGeneres that she got presidential Barbies — “they’re both girls” — for her birthday and uses her Ken dolls “as Secret Service and the husbands. One even has a bulletproof vest.”
DeGeneres surprised her talented little guest with a custom-made Barbie White House.
