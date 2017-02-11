Kansas Democrats hope to tap voter discontent in House race

Democrats are hoping to channel voter discontent into an upset as they pick their nominee Saturday for a southern Kansas congressional seat held for more than two decades by Republicans but vacated recently by Mike Pompeo, who became President Donald Trump's CIA director.
The April 11 vote is the nation's first special congressional election since Trump's win, and Kansas Democrats view it as their best chance to flip a seat in this heavily Republican district.
"People are fired up and wanting to go out there and want to start to make changes right now," said Kerry Gooch, executive director of the Kansas Democratic Party. "This election gives them an opportunity, and we as the Democratic Party are going to do our best to try to capitalize on that."
Republicans have represented the district, which encompasses the state's largest city of Wichita, since Todd Tiahrt unseated veteran Democratic Rep. Dan Glickman in 1994. Pompeo won the state's 4th District seat in 2010, when Tiahrt gave it up to run unsuccessfully for the U.S. Senate. Tiahrt lost a GOP primary race to Pompeo in 2014.
Trump won 60 percent of the votes cast in the 17-county congressional district, which is home to the state's aircraft manufacturing industry and has some of the most productive farmland in the region.
On Thursday, Republican delegates chose state Treasurer Ron Estes as their nominee. The 60-year-old Republican has said he is pleased with the direction Trump has taken the country.
"The Republicans have made their choice — and we couldn't be happier with their choice. We think they have left the gate open for us," said Jim Thompson, a Wichita civil rights attorney who is running for the Democratic nomination.
Others seeking the nomination include former state Treasurer Dennis McKinney, Andover police officer Charlie Walker, business consultant Laura Lombard, minister Kevass Harding, and two-time 4th District candidate Robert Tillman.
Republicans aren't taking the congressional seat for granted, given the typically low turnout for special elections.
"It could be vulnerable — we will have to see who the Democrats pick and take it from there," said Clay Barker, executive director of the Kansas Republican Party.
Probably the best known among the Democratic candidates for the nomination is McKinney, a former state treasurer who lost his race to Estes in 2010. But it was difficult for all Democrats on the ballot that year in Kansas, and it is a far different environment now in the state, McKinney said.
Republican Gov. Sam Brownback remains deeply unpopular in Kansas, amid a budget crisis that has hurt public schools and universities and cut into government services.
"There are a lot of frustrated people, and they are frustrated regardless of party label," McKinney said.
It remains to be seen whether McKinney, a former state lawmaker who served in the House from 1992 to 2008, will be able to tap into the Democratic base's anger to win his party's nomination. He has a conservative record in the Legislature for opposing abortion rights, supporting a coal-fired plant in western Kansas and supporting a now un-enforced 2005 amendment to the state constitution banning gay marriage.
The Kansas Libertarian Party is also holding its nominating convention on Saturday.
Its candidates include Gordon Bakken, who ran on the Libertarian ticket last year, farmer John Kostner and flight-simulator instructor Chris Rockhold.
