Kansas

January 30, 2017 10:02 AM

Teen victim of fatal Kansas Turnpike crash is identified

By Tony Rizzo

The man killed last week in a traffic crash on the Kansas Turnpike near Lawrence was a 19-year-old resident of Topeka.

Santiago Campos-Ramirez was a passenger in a pickup truck that ran into the rear of a tractor-trailer on Interstate 70, according to a report from the Kansas Turnpike Authority.

Campos-Ramirez and two other occupants of the pickup truck were ejected. None of them was using a seat belt, according to the report. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

The westbound lanes of the interstate were closed for several hours after the Jan. 26 crash.

