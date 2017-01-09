Police looking into possible case of dog abuse caught on video

Wichita police said Monday they are aware of a video circulating on social media that appears to show a young man punching and kicking a dog – and are investigating it as a case of possible animal abuse.
Anyone with information is asked to the police department or Wichita-Sedgwick County Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111. Crime Stoppers callers remain anonymous.
The 1:48-minute long video, posted on Facebook shortly after 11 a.m. Sunday by Randi Carter, shows the young man – possibly a teenager – interacting with the dark-colored dog as he’s walking it through a residential neighborhood.
The woman filming it pulls up beside him in a vehicle when she witnesses apparent violence and yells “Hey!” at him several times to get his attention.
“I just videoed you doing that to that dog. So I’m going to make a deal with you: You can either let me have the dog or I’m going to call 911.”
His responses are muffled on the video. But he tells her: “It’s my dog.”
“I’ll call 911. I don’t, I don’t mind, dude. I am a dog trainer. I’ve been doing it for 11 years. You don’t (expletive) hit and kick and beat a (expletive) dog. Your choice.”
When the male ignores her and keeps walking, she says: “OK I’m calling 911, dude right now.”
Wichita police Sgt. Nikki Woodrow said animal control officers went out to the address where the video was reportedly shot, at 14th and Volutsia in Wichita, to investigate after Carter contacted authorities.
But, she said, they didn’t find the male in the video or the dog.
The video, meanwhile, had been viewed on Carter’s Facebook more than 106,000 times and shared more than 1,900 times by 1 p.m. Monday. Carter identifies herself online as the owner-operator of All Dogs Bark-N-Play care center in Wichita.
“It is a disturbing video, for sure,” Woodrow said, adding that the police department takes animal abuse cases “very seriously.”
“We would welcome any suspect information that anybody has.”
Amy Renee Leiker: 316-268-6644, @amyreneeleiker
