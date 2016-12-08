Kansas

December 8, 2016 7:58 AM

Kansas drivers among worst in nation, study says

By Bryan Horwath

bhorwath@wichitaeagle.com

Kansas drivers are ranked among some of the worst in the nation, according to a recent study from a consumer-focused insurance rate comparison firm.

QuoteWizard ranked drivers in the Sunflower State as the 37th-best in the nation. Drivers in Utah, California and Virginia were listed as the worst in the firm’s state-by-state breakdown while those behind the wheel in Rhode Island, Florida and Mississippi graded out as the best.

Some of the states surrounding Kansas didn’t fare much better on the list as Nebraska’s drivers were listed the fifth-worst while Colorado’s were the eighth-worst.

Despite Kansas’ low ranking, findings from the QuoteWizard study also showed that Republican-leaning states have better drivers overall than Democrat-leaning states by a 7 percent margin.

The firm said it looked at incident data that it had combined with Federal Highway Administration fatality data.

Vehicle pileup caught by Overland Park traffic camera

Overland Park police on Friday released this video showing at least 15 vehicles rear-ending each other in heavy traffic near Blue Valley West High School on Antioch Road.

Overland Park Police Department

Car crashes into fire station

A car crashed into Fire Station #2 when the driver punched it to cross the street Friday afternoon. Tow drivers helped clean the mess and now the station will have to wait for a while before getting a new garage door. (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle)

fsalazar@wichitaeagle.com
 

Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath

Kansas

