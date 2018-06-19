Paramedics thought teen was dead, but he was still alive. He died the next day, medical examiner says

A 17-year-old boy has died one day after he was mistaken for dead after a shooting, according to Chicago media reports.
Erin Carey was shot multiple times in the head following a party near a public housing complex early Monday, WGN reported. Chicago police said in a news conference the shooting appeared to be the result of a dispute.
A 22-year-old woman died, and four others were injured. Among the group, Carey was presumed dead. First responders had placed a white sheet over his body and tended to another gunshot victim.
The Chicago Tribune reported Carey was under the sheet for at least an hour before paramedics learned he was still alive. Police were unable to say how long he had been lying there, a spokesman said during a news conference, but his injuries were described as "catastrophic."
Bystanders at the scene saw him moving, the Tribune reported, and called out to paramedics to help. Police also notified medics of the teen showing signs of life.
Video from WLS showed the sheet moving as the teen was breathing underneath.
Carey was taken to a hospital in critical condition, where he was pronounced dead early Tuesday, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.
The Chicago Fire Department is expected to investigate whether paramedics at that shooting scene had followed proper protocol, reports say.
"We're looking into it right now. We're trying to piece all the things together. We're also looking at all the computers that take all of the information. The paramedics are putting down that information," Chicago Fire Commissioner José Santiago told WLS.
The investigation into the shooting was ongoing.
