He died of hypothermia after fight. Man who punched him and left is a murderer, jury rules

When Pravin Varughese's body was found days after he was reported missing in 2014, police said he died of hypothermia from being out in the elements. They didn't suspect foul play, KFVS reported at the time.
Now, a 12-person jury has found a southern Illinois man guilty of the first-degree murder of Varughese, more than four years after the 19-year-old college student was found dead in a wooded area.
Varughese, a Southern Illinois University student from the Chicago area, had been reported missing in February 2014. His body was found days later in Carbondale.
Family members weren't convinced that Varughese died naturally, the Chicago Sun-Times reported, believing someone else was involved in his death.
More than three years later, in July 2017, a grand jury indicted Gaege Bethune on two counts of first-degree murder, online court records show.
In interviews with police, Bethune, who was 19 at the time, said he gave Varughese a ride on the night of Feb. 12, 2014 after a party, and the two drove around while Varughese was allegedly looking to buy cocaine, according to The Southern Illinoisan.
Bethune said that at some point he got into a fight with Varughese on the side of Illinois 13.
The prosecution said the two had been fighting over money, and alleged Bethune landed several punches to Varughese's head and face that led to Varughese running into the woods, where he later died, according to the Associated Press.
Following the fight, Bethune told the court, he heard Varughese run into the woods, and an Illinois state trooper pulled up behind his parked truck.
KFVS reported Bethune told the trooper he picked up a "male hitchhiker" that night, but said the man struck him and fled to the woods nearby.
In a dash cam video obtained by the television station from that night, the trooper is seen shining a flashlight toward the woods. Bethune said he had left the scene after talking with the trooper, and the trooper told the court this week he didn't see anyone else that night.
Bethune's defense attorney said authorities didn't have enough evidence to prove murder beyond a reasonable doubt. The attorney also argued Varughese's body had only superficial bruises, according to the Associated Press.
Jurors deliberated for seven hours Thursday before returning a verdict, according to WSIL.
They found Bethune guilty of one count of murder that hinged on the state arguing Bethune caused great bodily harm to Varughese and that his death was "a direct and foreseeable consequence" of a punch to the head, The Southern Illinosian reported.
He was found not guilty on a second murder charge that accused Bethune of robbing the victim, according to the newspaper.
Bethune now faces 20 to 60 years in prison. A sentencing has not yet been scheduled.
Bethune's and Varughese's families did not comment to media outlets covering the trial after the verdict, but the prosecutor, David Robinson, briefly talked to reporters there.
"This is a tough day for everyone," Robinson said, according to The Southern Illinoisan. "It is not a happy ending for anybody."
