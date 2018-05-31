Lawmakers express support for revised PawSox stadium plan

Lawmakers have expressed support for a more expensive but less risky plan to replace the aging stadium of the Pawtucket Red Sox.
The House Finance Committee considered the revised proposal on Thursday. State and city officials say it's a promising framework that needs fine-tuning.
Democratic House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello announced the new plan on Tuesday. It removes the state's $23-million backing and instead relies on special revenue bonds.
Tax revenues raised directly by the ballpark and its surrounding area would be devoted to paying off the bonds. If revenues don't match expectations, there would be no further recourse.
House officials say that makes the bill less risky, but it raises the costs of financing. They say it's too early to estimate how much more expensive it would be.
