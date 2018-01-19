National Politics

Rocky Mountain Park roads to stay open if government closes

The Associated Press

January 19, 2018 06:55 PM

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo.

Rocky Mountain National Park officials say park roads will remain open if the federal government shuts down but visitor centers would be closed and entrance stations would not be staffed.

Park spokeswoman Kyle Patterson said Friday rangers would continue patrolling the roads but the park would have only limited staff available to respond to emergencies.

She says crews would not plow the roads if more snow falls.

Moraine Park Campground would remain open but no services would be provided.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Patterson says most restrooms won't be operating.

The park was the fourth most-popular in the national park system in 2016, with 4.5 million visits. The 415-square-mile park is about 70 miles from downtown Denver.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Donald Trump Jr. draws hundreds to Kris Kobach campaign fundraiser

    Donald Trump Jr. participated in a question-and-answer talk during a fundraiser for Kris Kobach, who is in the race for Kansas governor. Some of the questions were about the president's twitter use. The $200-per-plate event brought about 400 supporters to Overland Park on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017.

Donald Trump Jr. draws hundreds to Kris Kobach campaign fundraiser

Donald Trump Jr. draws hundreds to Kris Kobach campaign fundraiser 2:15

Donald Trump Jr. draws hundreds to Kris Kobach campaign fundraiser
Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen 1:55

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen
Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired 0:51

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired

View More Video