Grand Jury: Officer shooting of man justified

The Associated Press

December 30, 2017 08:15 AM

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore.

Officials say a Klamath County Grand Jury has deemed the shooting of a man by a sheriff's sergeant on Dec. 13 in Klamath Falls justified.

The Herald and News reports 32-year-old Mathew Sheridan Derby was shot after allegedly attempting to kill Klamath County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Ryan Kaber following a stolen vehicle pursuit.

Derby is accused of stealing a car from a gas station, refusing to stop for police and fleeing at high speeds. Derby then lost control of the vehicle and it spun out. Authorities say Derby then accelerated the car toward Kaber, who opened fire on Derby and struck him three times.

The vehicle crashed against a utility pole and Derby was taken into custody.

Federal authorities took him into custody upon his hospital release because of a parole warrant.

He'll face attempted murder and other charges when the federal warrant is resolved.

