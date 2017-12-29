Woman exonerated after being convicted twice in killing

FILE - In this May 8, 2002, file photo, Kirstin Blaise Lobato awaits opening statements in her trial on charges of killing and sexual mutilation of a homeless man in Las Vegas in 2001. Lobato, who was twice convicted of a 2001 murder and sexual mutilation that she maintained happened while she was more than 150 miles away was exonerated Friday, Dec. 29, 2017, by a state judge in Las Vegas. Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP, File)