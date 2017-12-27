National Politics

Mayor of Michigan Upper Peninsula city dies after stroke

The Associated Press

December 27, 2017 06:08 PM

MARQUETTE, Mich.

Marquette Mayor Tom Baldini has died after taking the top office for the city in Michigan's Upper Peninsula just last month. He was 74 years old.

Mayor Pro-Tem Dave Campana says Baldini died Tuesday after suffering a stroke over the weekend.

Baldini was a high school government teacher in Marquette for nearly 20 years before becoming an aide to then-Gov. James Blanchard in 1984. In 1994, President Bill Clinton nominated him as the U.S. chairman of the International Joint Commission for Canada and the United States managing the waterways shared by the two countries.

Baldini was elected to the Marquette City Commission in 2014 and as mayor in November.

U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow says Baldini was an icon in Michigan Democratic politics and the ultimate champion for the Upper Peninsula.

