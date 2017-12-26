National Politics

Commission to recommend pretrial reforms for Illinois courts

The Associated Press

December 26, 2017 05:03 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

CHICAGO

Key players in the Illinois court system are set to scrutinize pretrial processes statewide to identify ways to make them fairer and more transparent.

The Illinois Supreme Court says the focal point of the push for reforms will be a Commission on Pretrial Practices. It'll include everyone from judges and lawyers to legislators and court clerks.

Chief Justice Lloyd Karmeier said in a statement last week that the aim is to enact "sensible and practical reforms" that, among other things, ensure pretrial detention is ordered only when a suspect poses a clear threat.

He says the commission's goal will be to understand "where the greatest problems lie" and "how those problems differ from jurisdiction to jurisdiction." He didn't say when the commission hoped to release its recommended reforms.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Donald Trump Jr. draws hundreds to Kris Kobach campaign fundraiser

    Donald Trump Jr. participated in a question-and-answer talk during a fundraiser for Kris Kobach, who is in the race for Kansas governor. Some of the questions were about the president's twitter use. The $200-per-plate event brought about 400 supporters to Overland Park on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017.

Donald Trump Jr. draws hundreds to Kris Kobach campaign fundraiser

Donald Trump Jr. draws hundreds to Kris Kobach campaign fundraiser 2:15

Donald Trump Jr. draws hundreds to Kris Kobach campaign fundraiser
Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen 1:55

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen
Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired 0:51

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired

View More Video