National Politics

Champaign council to vote on settlement for man shot by cop

The Associated Press

December 03, 2017 05:05 PM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

CHAMPAIGN, Ill.

The Champaign City Council is considering a $93,000 settlement for a man who was shot in the shoulder by a police officer.

The News-Gazette reports the council will vote Tuesday on whether to pay the money to 23-year-old Dehari Banks.

Officer James Hobson shot Banks on June 11 after trying to stop his car for an alleged traffic violation. Banks reportedly crashed his vehicle and then fled on foot.

Hobson described the shooting in a written report as accidental. He said he was chasing Banks on foot with his gun drawn when he slipped and accidentally fired.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

State's Attorney Julia Rietz decided in August not to pursue criminal charges against the Hobson. She says squad car video and audio from a microphone Hobson was wearing supported his account.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Donald Trump Jr. draws hundreds to Kris Kobach campaign fundraiser

    Donald Trump Jr. participated in a question-and-answer talk during a fundraiser for Kris Kobach, who is in the race for Kansas governor. Some of the questions were about the president's twitter use. The $200-per-plate event brought about 400 supporters to Overland Park on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017.

Donald Trump Jr. draws hundreds to Kris Kobach campaign fundraiser

Donald Trump Jr. draws hundreds to Kris Kobach campaign fundraiser 2:15

Donald Trump Jr. draws hundreds to Kris Kobach campaign fundraiser
Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen 1:55

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen
Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired 0:51

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired

View More Video