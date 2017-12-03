National Politics

Conyers supporters to hold Monday rally at Detroit church

December 03, 2017

Supporters of U.S. Rep. John Conyers are planning a Monday rally in Detroit for the embattled congressman.

Dozens of political, religious and civil rights leaders are scheduled to gather at 11 a.m. Monday for the rally at Hartford Memorial Baptist Church.

The 88-year-old faces sexual harassment allegations from former staff members. Conyers has denied any wrongdoing.

The Democratic lawmaker has been hospitalized since he reported feeling lightheaded last week, but his wife, Monica Conyers, is expected to attend Monday's rally.

State Rep. Sherry Gay-Dagnogo tells The Detroit Free Press that Conyers "has championed civil rights and he deserves due process."

Conyers' attorney said Friday the congressman will decide in the next few days whether to resign, stay in office through the end of his term, or seek re-election next year.

