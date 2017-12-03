Rehoboth Beach plan would let nonresident LLC owners vote

National Politics

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.

A Rehoboth Beach proposal that would let nonresident owners of limited liability companies vote in local elections is drawing the ire of some year-round residents and others.

According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, Delaware is one of three states that allows localities to give nonresident property owners the opportunity to vote in local races. The News Journal reports Rehoboth Beach's proposal to extend that to LLC owners could happen as early as Dec. 15. If approved, the General Assembly would also have to sign off.

Advocates say LLC owners deserve a voice on issues like taxation, development and parking.

But opponents say it could allow corporate influence to encroach on local politics and create the potential for voter fraud by secretive shell companies.

