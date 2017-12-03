National Politics

Residents moving out of Colorado in record numbers

The Associated Press

December 03, 2017 12:40 PM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

DENVER

Data shows a record number of residents have moved out of the state of Colorado.

The Denver Post reports new annual figures from the U.S. Census Bureau's American Community Survey show Colorado saw its first drop this decade in the number of people arriving from other states in 2016, while those leaving Colorado hit a record high, resulting in the lowest net-migration number — 30,000 total new residents — in seven years.

The data says 193,000 Coloradans moved away last year, 10,000 more than in 2015, while 223,000 moved into the state, down about 4,000 from the year before but still well above recent years.

The Census survey numbers do not include people who have moved to the state from abroad.

