Fight over Trump travel restrictions back to appeals courts

FILE - In this May 15, 2017, file photo, protesters wave signs and chant during a demonstration against President Donald Trump's revised travel ban outside a federal courthouse in Seattle. The fight over the latest version of President Donald Trump’s travel ban that targets about 150 million potential travelers from Chad, Iran, Libya, North Korea, Somalia, Syria and Yemen returns to Washington state and Virginia. A three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals hears arguments in Seattle on Wednesday, Dec. 6, followed by a full complement of 13 judges at the 4th Circuit in Richmond, Va., on Friday, Dec. 8. Ted S. Warren, File AP Photo