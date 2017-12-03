West Virginia schools have mostly white students

Federal data show West Virginia's public school students are overwhelmingly white, comprising 91 percent of the state's 280,310 students in the 2014-15 school year.
That's down from 95 percent in 2000.
Among nearly 26,000 students self-reporting as minorities, the most recent numbers show an additional 600 black students, 3,100 Hispanics, 400 Asians and 6,400 saying multiple races.
The data also show that 99 percent of West Virginia's schools have a majority of white students.
At Charleston schools with a majority of black students, reading proficiency was 50 to 54 percent and math proficiency 35-39 percent at Piedmont Elementary, near national averages.
At West Side Elementary, proficiencies were 10 to 14 percent in math and 20 to 24 percent in reading.
West Virginia lawmakers have not yet authorized public charter schools.
