National Politics

Colored pens and coin tosses used to settle tied elections

By MARTHA WAGGONER Associated Press

December 03, 2017 08:23 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

RALEIGH, N.C.

When political contests come down to a tie, the outcome can turn on the flip of a coin.

That happened in several North Carolina communities in November. In the coastal town of Manteo, the vote for one town commission post was so close that it took nearly three weeks, two recounts, a drawing of straws and a coin toss to settle the election.

Meanwhile, in Sharpsburg, a candidate for mayor who lost by three votes has filed a challenge, saying not enough ballots were delivered.

A study conducted by Democracy North Carolina identified 31 cities where elections were determined by one vote in 2015. Methods such as coin tosses used to break ties in at least six races.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

It demonstrates, once again, an old political truism: Every vote is important.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Donald Trump Jr. draws hundreds to Kris Kobach campaign fundraiser

    Donald Trump Jr. participated in a question-and-answer talk during a fundraiser for Kris Kobach, who is in the race for Kansas governor. Some of the questions were about the president's twitter use. The $200-per-plate event brought about 400 supporters to Overland Park on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017.

Donald Trump Jr. draws hundreds to Kris Kobach campaign fundraiser

Donald Trump Jr. draws hundreds to Kris Kobach campaign fundraiser 2:15

Donald Trump Jr. draws hundreds to Kris Kobach campaign fundraiser
Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen 1:55

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen
Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired 0:51

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired

View More Video