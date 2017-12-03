National Politics

Township under scrutiny for use of surplus military gear

The Associated Press

December 03, 2017 07:28 AM

THETFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich.

The Genesee County sheriff says authorities are investigating how a township police department has used more than $1 million in surplus military equipment from the federal government.

Thetford Township police Chief Robert Kenny tells The Flint Journal that he has participated in the program since 2008. He denies any wrongdoing.

The township has roughly 7,000 residents, north of Flint. A township trustee, Stan Piechnik, says some equipment, including all-terrain vehicles, has been used by the police chief's friends.

The Journal says records show the township has received mine detecting sets, rugged terrain forklifts and trailer-mounted hydro seeders.

Township Supervisor Gary Stevens says he doesn't see any benefits for residents. Sheriff Robert Pickell (Pi-KELL') confirms there's an investigation but declined to offer many details.

