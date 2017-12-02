Doug Jones, second from left, the Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, waves to a supporter as he walks in a Christmas parade, Saturday, Dec, 2, 2017, in Selma, Ala. Jones is trying to shore up support among black voters in his U.S. Senate race against Republican Roy Moore by appealing for an end to the divisiveness that has long been part of the state's politics.
Doug Jones, second from left, the Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, waves to a supporter as he walks in a Christmas parade, Saturday, Dec, 2, 2017, in Selma, Ala. Jones is trying to shore up support among black voters in his U.S. Senate race against Republican Roy Moore by appealing for an end to the divisiveness that has long been part of the state's politics. Jeff Amy AP Photo
Doug Jones, second from left, the Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, waves to a supporter as he walks in a Christmas parade, Saturday, Dec, 2, 2017, in Selma, Ala. Jones is trying to shore up support among black voters in his U.S. Senate race against Republican Roy Moore by appealing for an end to the divisiveness that has long been part of the state's politics. Jeff Amy AP Photo

National Politics

The Latest: Alabama Senate candidate Jones seeks black votes

The Associated Press

December 02, 2017 02:39 PM

UPDATED 5 MINUTES AGO

SELMA, Ala.

The Latest on a U.S. Senate Race in Alabama (all times local):

___

2:30 p.m.

Alabama Democrat Doug Jones is continuing his outreach to black voters in his U.S. Senate race against Republican Roy Moore.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Jones on Saturday marched in the Christmas parade in Selma, where events in 1965 helped spur the U.S. Voting Rights Act that secured voting rights for African-Americans.

The outreach is important because the state's Democratic base is composed mainly of black voters, who account for 23 percent of the state's registered voters. Jones also needs to peel away moderate GOP support from the deeply conservative Moore.

Jones says his focus on pocketbook issues will appeal to all voters, including African-Americans in economically depressed Selma. In previous stops, he's highlighted his experience prosecuting Ku Klux Klansmen in a 1963 church bombing that killed four black girls.

Alabama hasn't elected a Democratic senator in 25 years, and Republicans hold all statewide offices.

___

2:30 a.m.

Alabama Democrat Doug Jones is trying to shore up support among black voters in his U.S. Senate race against Republican Roy Moore.

Jones held an event at a predominantly black Montgomery church Friday night after stops in heavily black areas of east Alabama.

The outreach is important because the state's Democratic base is composed mainly of black voters, who account for 23 percent of the state's registered voters. Jones also needs to peel away moderate GOP support from the deeply conservative Moore.

Jones is talking about economic issues during campaign stops, and he's highlighting his experience prosecuting Ku Klux Klansmen in a 1963 church bombing that killed four black girls.

Alabama hasn't elected a Democratic senator in 25 years, and Republicans hold all statewide offices.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Donald Trump Jr. draws hundreds to Kris Kobach campaign fundraiser

    Donald Trump Jr. participated in a question-and-answer talk during a fundraiser for Kris Kobach, who is in the race for Kansas governor. Some of the questions were about the president's twitter use. The $200-per-plate event brought about 400 supporters to Overland Park on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017.

Donald Trump Jr. draws hundreds to Kris Kobach campaign fundraiser

Donald Trump Jr. draws hundreds to Kris Kobach campaign fundraiser 2:15

Donald Trump Jr. draws hundreds to Kris Kobach campaign fundraiser
Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen 1:55

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen
Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired 0:51

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired

View More Video