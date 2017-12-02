Suspects in retired Las Cruces officer's death denied bond

Two Colorado fugitives accused of causing a crash that ended in the death of a retired Las Cruces police officer will remain jailed until trial.
The Las Cruces Sun-News reports a Las Cruces judge on Friday ordered Daniel Allen Lowell and Trista Marie Schlaefli, both of Colorado Springs, held without bond.
Judge James Martin told defense attorneys they could file motions to reconsider the detention orders at a later time.
The couple will be held in Dona Ana County Detention Center.
Prosecutors say the defendants went on a "drug-fueled Bonnie and Clyde rampage" last Monday.
According to authorities, 34-year-old Lowell and 32-year-old Schlaefli carjacked a family's SUV at gunpoint and crashed it into a motorcyclist, 61-year-old J.R. Stewart.
Las Cruces police say Stewart was with the department for 35 years.
