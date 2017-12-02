National Politics

South Dakota to auction juvenile detention center again

The Associated Press

December 02, 2017 02:22 PM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

CUSTER, S.D.

State officials will try again to sell a former juvenile detention center in western South Dakota after an auction failed to attract any buyers.

The governor's office has decided to hold a second public auction of the 173-acre former STAR Academy property near Custer, the Rapid City Journal reported . The auction is scheduled for Jan. 4 at the Custer County Courthouse.

The first public auction was held Oct. 18, but failed to draw interest from the three bidders in attendance. The minimum reserve bid was set at $2.34 million.

The state's School and Public Lands Commissioner Ryan Brunner said the second auction's initial bid will need to be the same amount.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

"We'll work to sell it to any bidder who will pay minimum appraised price," Brunner said. He said the sale could bring job creation and tax revenue to the area.

"It's one thing to sell," said Brunner. "It's another to find somebody that would be a good fit for the area."

The STAR Academy property includes 11 residences, a gym, a barn, and administrative, housing and maintenance buildings. It closed in April 2016.

The property will need substantial maintenance and repair work before it's in working condition. Those costs were included in the appraisal price.

If the second auction ends without sale, the governor's office will decide whether to hold another auction or try a different route.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Donald Trump Jr. draws hundreds to Kris Kobach campaign fundraiser

    Donald Trump Jr. participated in a question-and-answer talk during a fundraiser for Kris Kobach, who is in the race for Kansas governor. Some of the questions were about the president's twitter use. The $200-per-plate event brought about 400 supporters to Overland Park on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017.

Donald Trump Jr. draws hundreds to Kris Kobach campaign fundraiser

Donald Trump Jr. draws hundreds to Kris Kobach campaign fundraiser 2:15

Donald Trump Jr. draws hundreds to Kris Kobach campaign fundraiser
Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen 1:55

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen
Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired 0:51

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired

View More Video