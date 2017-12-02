North Dakota districts use online courses to expand offering

National Politics

North Dakota rural schools with limited finances are using online classes to expand course offerings for students.

The Bismarck Tribune reports the North Dakota Center for Distance Education, which offers hundreds of online courses, has seen a considerable increase in course enrollments after the state Legislature started subsidizing course costs. Students enrolled in 7,350 courses at the center this year, compared to about 2,170 in 2011.

School districts utilize the center's online courses when there aren't financial resources or certified instructors available to offer certain subjects.

The center also offers Advanced Placement, credit-recovery courses and electives online.

The Legislature appropriates funds for the center every two years. Districts and students are also charged tuition.

