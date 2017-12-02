National Politics

University of Minnesota employees seek paternal leave equity

The Associated Press

December 02, 2017 10:25 AM

UPDATED 6 MINUTES AGO

MINNEAPOLIS

University of Minnesota employees are pushing to make the institution's parental leave policy more inclusive.

University policy gives women who give birth six weeks of paid paternal leave, while fathers and adoptive parents receive two weeks.

The University Professional and Administrative Senate passed a resolution in the spring calling for six weeks of paid leave for all parents.

The Minnesota Daily reports that the resolution was created in part as a response to concerns about providing sufficient pay to adoptive parents.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Ian Ringgenberg is the professional and administrative senate's chair-elect. He's spent the semester encouraging others to adopt the resolution. He plans to present it to the Social Concerns Committee in early December.

The resolution will likely be presented to the University Senate in the spring.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Donald Trump Jr. draws hundreds to Kris Kobach campaign fundraiser

    Donald Trump Jr. participated in a question-and-answer talk during a fundraiser for Kris Kobach, who is in the race for Kansas governor. Some of the questions were about the president's twitter use. The $200-per-plate event brought about 400 supporters to Overland Park on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017.

Donald Trump Jr. draws hundreds to Kris Kobach campaign fundraiser

Donald Trump Jr. draws hundreds to Kris Kobach campaign fundraiser 2:15

Donald Trump Jr. draws hundreds to Kris Kobach campaign fundraiser
Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen 1:55

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen
Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired 0:51

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired

View More Video